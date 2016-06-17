'Bachelorette' Villain Chad Johnson Dubbed With a Little Kid's V - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Bachelorette' Villain Chad Johnson Dubbed With a Little Kid's Voice Is the Best Thing You'll Hear All Day!

Updated: Jun 17, 2016 11:02 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.