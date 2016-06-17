Stand Down for Homeless Veterans clothing drive Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A clothing drive is scheduled at Veterans Village of San Diego Friday to prepare for next month's Stand Down for Homeless Veterans.



Beginning at 6 a.m., the organization will accept donations of new and gently used clothing, new men's and women's underwear, shoes, socks, towels, razors, shaving cream, tooth brushes, toothpaste and deodorant.



The clothing drive will take place at VVSD, 4141 Pacific Highway, until 2 p.m.



The 29th annual Stand Down, in which homeless veterans can pick up new clothes and toiletries and receive community services from more than 150 organizations, is scheduled for July 22-24 at San Diego High School.



Stand Down started in 1988 and has since spread to cities across the country.

