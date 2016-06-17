Mira Mesa High School celebrates 40 years by renaming part of Reagan Road

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A portion of Reagan Road near Mira Mesa High School will be renamed Marauder Way in honor of the school's mascot this morning as students and community leaders unveil and dedicate street signs at a dozen intersections.

"Mira Mesa High School is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year," said Councilman Chris Cate, who represents the area. "Renaming the street is a wonderful way to acknowledge alumni, while endowing future generations."

Cate and other city officials, the Mira Mesa Town Council and school leaders have been working on the name change for about a year. The councilman allocated about $3,900 of community project funds to pay for the cost of the signs, according to the San Diego Unified School District.

The street renaming caps off a big first half of the year for Mira Mesa High School. On Jan. 1, the school's 250-member marching band, called "Sapphire Sound," became the first ensemble from the district to perform at the Rose Parade since 1983.