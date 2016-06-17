San Diego firefighters prepare for heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will have an extra helicopter crew on duty as temperatures skyrocket this weekend and more personnel to respond to wildfires.
Fire Chief Brian Fennessy has ordered SDFRD's second helicopter to be available during the upcoming heat wave. It was to be put into use full-time starting next month, but officials moved the date up due to anticipated high temperatures and dry fuel conditions increasing the risk of fires, according to a statement from the SDFRD.
I've ordered both copters & a strike team of brush engines in service, expecting extreme high temperatures. #hotwx pic.twitter.com/f3aKeOwTUq— Chief Brian Fennessy (@SDFDChief) June 17, 2016
Despite El Nino rain, the fire chief says there is a lot of dead brush and that Mount Soledad and surrounding areas are at high risk.
"Mission Valley has a lot of dead brush out there, as well as, Scripps Ranch, Black Mountain areas that burned in 2003 and 2007, those areas have grown. Throughout the city there's decadent dead dying brush in the entire county," Chief Fennessy said.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90's in the mountains and up to 100 degrees in the valleys, with the hottest day on Monday, the first day of summer.
Five additional brush engine crews and one more battalion chief will be on duty for possible wildfires in San Diego.
SDFD is staffing up in anticipation of extreme temperatures this weekend. Two copters and five brush engines on duty.— SDFD (@SDFD) June 17, 2016
Firefighters expect a spike in helicopter rescues in open spaces and cliff areas over the weekend. They say it's because more people will visit our beaches and go on hikes in our canyons and parks for summer vacation.
The chief says drink plenty of water, don't throw lit cigarettes or other fire producing items near dry brush and call 911 if you notice flames in your area.
It's going to be hot this weekend. It is ILLEGAL to leave your baby alone in a car. Prevent #heatstroke deaths. pic.twitter.com/SvIOdSOitU— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 17, 2016
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.