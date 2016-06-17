Fitness Friday: Explore hip hop yoga in Encinitas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fitness Friday: Explore hip hop yoga in Encinitas

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Free workout classes are popping up around San Diego County. 

In fact, there's a new hip hop yoga class and all you need to do is show up ready to stretch and groove to the music.
  
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs files the above video report from Encinitas in this Fitness Friday segment.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.