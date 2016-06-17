Lowest unemployment rate in San Diego since 2007

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The unemployment rate in San Diego County was 4.2 percent last month, the lowest figure since May 2007, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

The rate the month before was 4.5 percent, and it was 5 percent in May 2015.

San Diego's rate last month compares to 4.7 percent for California and 4.5 percent nationwide.

According to the EDD, employment gains were seen over the past year in ambulatory healthcare services, 4,200 jobs; restaurants, 2,900 positions; professional, scientific and technical services, 2,300 jobs; and local government education, 2,100 positions.

The agency reported that 65,400 county residents were unemployed last month out of a civilian labor force of almost 1.56 million. The number of unemployed people was 13,500 fewer than in May 2015, according to EDD data.