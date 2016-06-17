Can Demi Lovato complete the Star Spangled Challenge?

Demi Lovato and Stephen Colbert must sing the national anthem in 30 seconds or less. Can they do it? Can you?
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
The Constitution declares that no man is above the law. But it doesn't say anything about manbabies.
The dynamic frontman for My Morning Jacket returns to perform a song from his upcoming solo album 'Uniform Distortion' out June 29th.
'Ocean's 8' star Anne Hathaway's first commercial can hardly be considered acting. Mainly because, for the first few hours on set, she didn't realize the cameras were rolling.
'The Outsider' author Stephen King talks Trump, his new book, and some never-before heard truths about his preview works.
Tony-nominated ‘Angels in America’ star looks back on the night of his first kiss. And his second. And his third.
'Boys in the Band' star Zachary Quinto will tackle mysteries of the universe in the hosting role once occupied by Leonard Nimoy on 'In Search of...'
'The Lead' host and 'The Hellfire Club' novelist Jake Tapper says that, regardless of what the special counsel's report finds, he's hoping it ends with one result in particular.
Chadwick Boseman credits the entire 'Black Panther' team's research of African culture for helping him ground a character with superhuman abilities.
Stephen finds out the benefits of his stage name, Jamie Foxx, versus his birth name, Eric Marlon Bishop.