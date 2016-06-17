Crawford teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Crawford High School teacher who carried on a six- month sexual relationship with one of her male students pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

Toni Nicole Sutton, 38, faces up to three years in prison when she is sentenced July 25. Sutton will be required to register as a sex offender, Deputy District Attorney Judy Taschner said.

The prosecutor said the consensual relationship started last summer when the boy was 15. Sex acts took place in the defendant's car, her home and in the classroom, the prosecutor said.

The boy's parents saw text messages between their son and Sutton and called police, Taschner said.

Defense attorney Kerry Armstrong said Sutton had been a teacher for 11 years, starting in West Virginia.

Armstrong said Sutton has been in San Diego for six years and has a child and a boyfriend who has two children of his own.

Sutton was placed on administrative leave after her arrest.