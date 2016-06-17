California death penalty repeal qualifies for November vote - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California death penalty repeal qualifies for November vote

California proposed Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, to allow corrections officials to choose one of four types of barbiturates to execute prisoners on death row depending on what’s available, as states deal with a nationwide shortage of execution drugs. (AP Photo) California proposed Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, to allow corrections officials to choose one of four types of barbiturates to execute prisoners on death row depending on what’s available, as states deal with a nationwide shortage of execution drugs. (AP Photo)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California voters will be asked in November to do away with the nation's largest death row and substitute life sentences with no chance of parole for nearly 750 condemned inmates.

The secretary of state's office said Friday that the repeal measure has qualified for the fall election.

A second, competing initiative is expected to soon also be certified for the same ballot. It would speed up executions by assigning attorneys to death sentence appeals more quickly and limiting the number of appeals.

Both measures required more than 365,000 valid signatures to qualify.

If voters approve both initiatives, the one with the most votes prevails.

Both sides say the current system is broken because condemned inmates languish for years. California hasn't executed anyone in a decade because of ongoing legal challenges.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

