Suspects from Homeland Security shooting appear in court

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A group of suspected drug traffickers who were arrested after a deadly officer-involved shooting appeared in court Friday.

All of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them which include: possession of marijuana for sale, robbery and conspiracy.

During court, prosecutors laid out the moments leading up to the death of one of the suspects, including plans to steal a ton of marijuana from an undercover agent they thought was a drug dealer.

The suspects were identified as: Jesus Rizo, 20, Rafael Morataya-Aguilar, 19, 22-year-old Miguel Parra, 31-year-old Sergio Arias-Ibarra, and Jovani Bernal-Moreno.

The five suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday,and a sixth was shot and killed by a plainclothes federal agent at a shopping center in Eastlake.

Prosecutors also alleged the six intended to rob the agent in a parking lot with a taser and pepper spray - only the agent fired his weapon back and killed 22-year-old Fernando Llanez.

Local and federal law enforcement continue investigating the case and more charges could come.

Some of the defendants are Mexican nationals or hold dual-citizenship. Family members of the suspects declined to speak to CBS News 8 on camera.

According to prosecutors, two of the defendants admitted to brokering previous deals. Police are investigating how the group planned to pay for the drugs.

Attorneys for the defendants also declined to comment but did manage to have bail lowered from $250,000 to $100,000 to $125,000, depending on the charges.