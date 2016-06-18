Several injured as violence erupts in Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Several injured as violence erupts in Oceanside

Posted:

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Oceanside police are looking for an unknown number of suspects after two people were shot and a third person was stabbed during a hail of gunfire in that city.
   
Officers responded to the 400 block of Grant Street at about 9:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call of multiple gunshots in the area, according to Oceanside Police Officer Ryan Keim.
   
The victims were treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken by air ambulance to a local trauma center, Keim said. No other information about the victims was released and the suspects got away.
   
Detectives from the Oceanside Polices Crimes of Violence Unit were called to the scene.

