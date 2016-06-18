Boat fire prompts closure at Coronado Beach

CORONADO (CNS) - A boat fire Saturday morning in Coronado caused a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles, damaged the Glorietta Bay dock and caused the closure of the surrounding beach area, according to authorities.



Firefighters from the Coronado Fire Department responded to the small boat fire shortly after 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of Strand Way, where the boat was docked. The two people on board made it to safety uninjured, according to Coronado Police Sgt. Mark Langlais.



Joining the Coronado Fire and Police Departments were the Coronado lifeguards, San Diego Fire Rescue Department, San Diego Harbor Police's firefighting boat, and the U.S. Coast Guard.



It took crews until about 1 p.m. to put out the fire, put a boom around the leaking fuel, make sure the boat didn't sink, tow the boat out of Glorietta Bay, make sure all environmental concerns were met, evacuate beachgoers nearby and direct traffic away from the area, Langlais said.



The cause of the fire and damage estimates were not released by the Coronado Fire Department.



The beach was expected to remain closed until Sunday. The San Diego Unified Port District hoped to have the dock reopened by the Fourth of July.