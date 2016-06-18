Man drowns in Black's Beach incident

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man believed to be in his 40's drowned at Blacks Beach Saturday afternoon, despite efforts from bystanders to save him, according to authorities.



A call of a possible drowning with CPR in progress was made to 911 at 1:51 p.m. to the 9700 block of Black Gold Road, according to San Diego Fire Rescue Capt. Joe Amador.



Lifeguards and paramedics also attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead a short time later, Amador said.



The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office responded and will release the man's name after his next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.