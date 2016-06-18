Firefighters battle 10-acre brush fire at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Firefighters were attacking a 10-acre brush fire on board Camp Pendleton Saturday afternoon, in a remote area of the Marine base, according to officials.



Four engines, one helicopter and two hand crews were assigned to the fire, according to Sgt. Keenan Zelazoski, but he could not say what time it broke out Saturday.



The fire was on the north side of the base near areas 62 and 64 near Orange County and not threatening structures or any other infrastructure, according to Zelazoski.



The cause of the fire had not been determined, and firefighters did not have an estimated time of containment.