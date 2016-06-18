Toddler nearly drowns in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A toddler was transported to a local hospital after a near drowning in El Cajon, according to police.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex located in the block of 1500 E. Main St., according to authorities.

Witnesses performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

