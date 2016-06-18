Hundreds celebrate 'Juneteenth' in Grant Hill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of people gathered in Grant Hill Saturday for an annual celebration of black Independence Day, also known as "Juneteenth."



Small business owner Sidney Cooper started "The Cooper Family Juneteenth Celebration" years ago with his own money.



He wanted to give back to those affected by centuries of oppression and celebrate the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.



Cooper died 12 years ago and so his children now continue the tradition.

"Well my father has always been about community and he always felt like black Independence Day was our July 4th and he wanted to celebrate it, Sidney Cooper, Jr. said.



At last year's event the Cooper family fed more than 3,000 people for free.