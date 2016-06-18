Remembering the victims, new efforts on gun control - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Remembering the victims, new efforts on gun control

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Following the shooting in Orlando, lawmakers in Washington are calling for tighter gun control.
     
The senate is expected to vote on new measures as early as next week.
     
CBS News 8's Richard Allyn has more from a local congressman on the push to try and keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people as San Diegans in Carlsbad pause to honor the victims of this week's attack.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.