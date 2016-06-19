Man found dead outside Mission Valley hotel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A dead man was found on a sidewalk on Hotel Circle Sunday morning.

San Diego homicide detectives said officers got a call at 9:25 a.m. about a man lying on the sidewalk near the Kings Inn Hotel, located on the 1300 block of Hotel Circle South.

The man, who suffered "trauma to his upper torso,'' was not breathing and pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. Ray Valentin of the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Police said the man's identity is unknown, he was described only as an African-American male in his 30s. The county Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.