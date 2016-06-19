Fast-moving fire burning near border; Potrero area evacuated - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fast-moving fire burning near border; Potrero area evacuated

Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
[Updates for this story have moved - For the latest information on the fire burning near the U.S.-Mexico border, CLICK HERE.]

Update as of Sunday, June 19 at 8:32PM: The San Diego Red Cross has opened a shelter for displaced residents at Campo Elementary School (1654 Buckman Springs Rd)

POTRERO (CBS 8/CNS) - Portrero residents and East County ranchers were evacuated from a brushfire that had consumed about 1,500 acres by 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire. The blaze broke out just before noon north of the Tecate Junction.
   
Capt. Kendall Bortisser of Cal Fire said more than 250 crew members were dispatched to battle the blaze.  Cal Fire crews, as well as crews from the city of El Cajon and U.S. Navy were called out to assist.
   
Bortisser said an evacuation center, offering shelter to those needing it, was set up at the Campo Community Center, 976 Sheridan Road. The red cross is also assisting residents. 
   
CHP dispatchers began receiving calls just after 11 a.m. about heavy smoke and fire north of Route 94 near the Highway 188 cutoff to the Tecate border crossing, about 45 miles east of downtown San Diego. Route 94 was closed from Route 188 to Potrero Valley Road, Bortisser said.
   
Cal Fire officials added that no traffic was allowed on Route 188 between the border and Route 94.
   
Along with the blaze itself  and 100-plus degree weather, firefighters had to deal with winds up to 16 mph, as the day progressed.

Earlier on Sunday, Cal Fire said that crews made progress from the ground and air.

Fore more information, check the Cal Fire Incident Page

