Seeking relief from the scorching heat

SAN DIEGO - Beaches in North San Diego County reported high visitor numbers Sunday, as locals and tourists alike sought refuge from sweltering heat inland, according to several lifeguard patrol stations.
In Del Mar, some 3,000 people were at the beach as of 11 a.m., but that number could climb to 16,000 as the day heats up, said Maddie Crosby, a lifeguard.
She added temperature-wise, the Del Mar area was in the comfortable 70s as of this morning.
In Encinitas, Moonlight Beach was "already filled in pretty well,'' said Sgt. Robert Veria, adding there were at least 2,000 people on the shore,even with higher tides. He added that so far, there hasn't been any serious incidents. On Saturday, several beach officials reported dangerous rip currents.
Oddly enough, Veria added, "the common thing here is bee stings,'' because of all the flowers, which attract bees to the beach.
Solana Beach was near capacity, said Sgt. Rob McPhee of that community's lifeguard division. McPhee said that lifeguards rescued several swimmers caught in the rip currents, but none were injured.
Neither Carlsbad nor San Diego lifeguard representatives could be reached for comment by midday.
