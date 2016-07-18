Come audition for 'The Price is Right' at Sycuan Casino- 2016

Attention Price is Right fans! COME ON DOWN! Here's your chance to be on The Price is Right!
CBS is holding an open casting call for contestants for the show.
Here's how to be considered:
Here are more details:
No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Must be a legal U.S. resident (excluding U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and U.S. military bases outside the U.S.), 18 years or older as of August 7, 2016. Two winners will be selected from The Price is Right Contestant Search to receive a trip to Los Angeles from the airport closest to San Diego, where one Grand Prize Winner will be selected from the two to participate as a contestant on The Price is Right. All travel must be completed between November 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017. Trip is valued at approximately $1,600 per person. See Official Rules (PDF File) and Application (PDF File).