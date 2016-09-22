Weiner's online chats with girl, 15, questioned in 2 states

In this July 24, 2013 file photo, New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner leaves his apartment building in New York. Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner has acknowledged he communicated online with a girl who accused him of sending sexuall

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York and North Carolina are investigating online communications between disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner (WEE'-nur) and a 15-year-old girl.

A spokeswoman for federal prosecutors in North Carolina said Thursday they've "begun investigative efforts." A law enforcement official not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation says an FBI task force in New York also is looking into the claims.

The girl described to the Daily Mail sexually charged text and online exchanges made this year. She says Weiner asked her to undress and touch herself over Skype.

Weiner resigned from congress in 2011 amid a sexting scandal.

The Democrat hasn't returned messages seeking comment. He previously gave The Associated Press an email in which the girl recants her story. But he also said he has shown bad judgment about who he communicates with online.