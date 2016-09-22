Pacific Beach SWAT comes up empty, police still get their man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after he escaped a police perimeter while holed up in a Pacific Beach home during a standoff that prompted evacuations in the neighborhood near Kate Sessions Park.

San Diego police began looking for 52-year-old Michael Davee about 1:45 p.m., after a former girlfriend reported that he had climbed up onto a balcony at her residence in the 6400 block of La Jolla Boulevard, threatened her with a gun and then fled, San Diego Police Department spokesman Luis Roman said.

The victim, who has a restraining order against Davee, told officers she believed he had gone to a friend's home in the 1700 block of Law Street, Roman said.

When patrol personnel arrived there minutes later, they saw Davee walk up to the address the woman had provided and enter the house after tossing a pistol over a nearby fence.

Officers cleared people out of nearby residences and tried to contact Davee but after about two hours of futile attempts to get a response out of him, a SWAT team was called in to take up positions around the house and prepare to forcibly enter if necessary.

At some point during the standoff, Davee was "able to get out of the police perimeter," according to Officer Robert Heims. He was later found and taken into custody around 7:50 p.m. at The Dana on Mission Bay, a resort at 1710 W. Mission Bay Drive.

Davee was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, felony possession of a firearm, violating a court order prohibiting him of possessing a firearm, exhibiting a firearm and a domestic violence-related charge, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department online records.

Davee is being held on a $100,000 bond, the records show.