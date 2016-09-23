New move to keep troublemakers out of Adobe Falls

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new fence is being built in a Del Cerro neighborhood - it's a fence one resident said San Diego State University had promised for a long time.

The new fence is supposed to separate their homes from Adobe Falls Canyon - a location residents said has attracted trespassers for years.

In June, a 20-year-old man broke into a home in the neighborhood and killed his neighbor's mother and sexually assaulted that same neighbor's girlfriend.

The new fence is eight-feet high with no trespassing signs.

The city, Caltrans and SDSU all own portions of the canyon, but SDSU owns most of it. The university promised it would put up the fence to help cut down on traffic. According to SDSU the fence is expected to completed in a couple weeks.

One resident said he believes the fence has helped and instead of 100 or so people a day coming through the canyon there are now on average 20 people. A second access points remains wide open, and residents said a big part of the problem are the thousands of social media posts.

SDSU said it is continuing to work with Caltrans and the city to create a long term solution. A spokesperson said he believes eventually there will be one access point in and out of the canyon - making it easier to monitor.