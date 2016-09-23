Julian businesses say power outages hurting them

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fall has arrived and for businesses in Julian that means it's the start to a busy season, but many shops were left in the dark Thursday thanks to a planned power outage by SDG&E.

SDG&E has been replacing power poles in the east county - resulting in occasional outages. For Julian business owners that meant becoming creative to meet the needs of customers.

While some businesses proved you can't beat a classic like an old school card swipper, others decides to just close up shop for the day.

"It's the busiest time of the year. I think it would be better if they could work with the community when they should do it - it would be more helpful for us," said Rick Campbell.

SDG&E said it is replacing traditional power poles in places like Alpine, Ramona and Julian with fire-resistant steel poles. The company further added that this time of year works best for crews doing the work.

"We do take into consideration the season - the weather. We experience some extreme heat so we planned to wait past those extreme temperatures. We realize there is never a convenient time to have an outage and we take all of it into consideration," said ...