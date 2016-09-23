Snake thieves return exotic snakes, no questions asked

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The three valuable pythons stolen on Wednesday from an Escondido store were returned safely - no questions asked and no charges pressed against the thieves.

Thieves hit an Escondido reptile store in broad daylight and stole three valuable pythons, and now the hunt is one to find the men before something happens to the exotic snakes.

Joe Alvarez is the district manager for LLL Reptile. He said their Escondido store was hit Wednesday afternoon when thieves waited around the store for about 20 minutes before making their move - taking a case with three pythons inside.

"They took three higher-end ball pythons - albino, bumble bee and a banana pastel. It was probably, roughly, $600 in retail," said Alvarez.

According to a store employee the get-away car, an older red BMW, was waiting for the thieves.

Alvarez said store employees had never seen the suspects in the store before and are not quite sure why they targeted they pythons - maybe to sell or maybe to keep.

Whatever the reason may be - the store just wants the snakes back.

"We'd rather just get the animals back and have them in safe keeping - that's what we're worried about.It happened already so not much we can do about it other than hope we can get the animals back," said Alvarez.

A manager at the store said if the thieves bring the snakes back, there will be no questions asked - and that is exactly what happened on Friday.