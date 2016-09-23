Remember Me Thursday to promote pet adoptions

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Millions of pets die in shelters every year before finding a home and on Thursday candles were lit in Balboa Park to shine a light on pet adoptions.

Remember Me Thursday is a worldwide event for pet lovers and animal rescue groups, and combines events in 164 countries with social media, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe.

Center officials cited a statistic from the national Humane Society that 3.4 million homeless pets die annually in the U.S.

"Millions of beautiful, adoptable pets will lose their lives in 2016," said Mike Arms, the center's president and CEO. "We all come from different countries, cultures and backgrounds, but together we can raise our voices and literally save millions of pets on this one day."

The event included live music, food trucks and children's activities.

Center officials said the first 100 adults and first 50 children received free Remember Me Thursday T-shirts, while the first 25 dogs received free bandanas.

The #RememberMeThursday and #RememberTheRescue trended on social media with about 500 million impressions in more than 160 countries.

San Diego County does not have kill shelters. The Rancho Santa Fe's Helen Woodward Animal Center launched remember Me Thursday four years ago.

On behalf of the San Diego Mayor, a representative presented a proclamation making September 22nd, Remember Me Thursday Day.