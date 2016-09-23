Free flu shots available Friday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - With "flu season'' approaching, free influenza vaccinations will be provided to adults Friday at the Malcolm X Library in San Diego.



The San Diego Black Nurses Association will give 500 flu shots at the annual event sponsored by the county of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



In the last flu season, 68 people died in the San Diego region due to complications from the illness. Most were elderly and already suffered from one or more medical conditions, according to county health officials.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine, which takes about two weeks to become effective.



The vaccine is already available at doctors' offices and retail pharmacies. People with no medical insurance can get a flu shot at a Community Health Center or a county public health center.



People should also make sure they wash their hands thoroughly and often; use hand sanitizers; stay home when ill; avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth; and routinely clean commonly touched surfaces, according to the county.