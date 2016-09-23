Three women get in fight in cab, one jumps off bridge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A cab ride from Hillcrest to Pacific Beach, ends when three women get into a fight with each other on the freeway.



The driver pulled over on Interstate 8 when he says the fight got violent.



The riders got out and continued arguing on the road and that's when one person jumped off the overpass.

The cab driver said it happened so quickly.

They started fighting each other in the middle of the freeway. It was very dangerous because the cars were coming really fast. One of the ladies jumped from the bridge, she was drunk," he said.



The woman ended up on Morena Boulevard where she reportedly argued with police.



She was taken into custody for public intoxication. The other two women caught another cab.



No one was hurt.