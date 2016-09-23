MCAS Miramar Air Show continues with flying colors

MIRAMAR (CNS) - The three-day Miramar Air Show continued Saturday morning at the Marine installation in northeastern San Diego.



The theme for this year's show is "Celebrating 100 Years of the Marine Corps Reserve.''



"The Reserves are comprised of more than 109,000 men and women who play a vital role in maintaining the Corps' combat readiness and are critical to the Marine Corps' ability to provide a balanced and prepared force,'' Miramar Commanding Officer Col. Jason Woodworth said.



Admission is free, but upgraded seating options can be purchased via Miramar's website or by calling (888) 695-0888.



Friday's schedule featured performances by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration team and the Breitling L-39 Jet Team, which is sponsored by the Swiss watchmaker. No twilight shows are scheduled this year.



Coast Guard Sector San Diego's centennial anniversary aircraft will be on display throughout the event. The Coast Guard has repainted six MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters in the chrome yellow color of those used in the late 1940s and early 1950s.



"We're proud to celebrate 100 years of Coast Guard aviation as part of the Miramar Air Show with a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft on display,'' Coast Guard Sector San Diego Commander Capt. Joseph Buzzella said.

"Our centennial themed helicopter serves as a reminder of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while executing Coast Guard missions and our proud aviation heritage.''



The show will also highlight the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute teams.



In 2013, the show was canceled by the federal government one day before it was supposed to start. Even before it was canceled, plans for the 2013 show were scaled back from its usual three-days to two after the Department of Defense decided to pull the Blue Angels from the line-up due to automatic spending cuts known as "sequestration.''

