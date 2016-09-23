Explosion sparks fire at recycling plant in Lakeside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Explosion sparks fire at recycling plant in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - Firefighters worked Friday morning to extinguish a fire at a recycling center in Lakeside.
   
Fire crews arrived to find Quality Recycling at 10027 Vine St. in flames with smoke billowing from the building shortly before 10 a.m., according to fire officials. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.
   
The business collects aluminum, brass and copper, according to its website, and was apparently open at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

