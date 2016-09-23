Teenager sentenced to 20 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mom

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 17-year-old who stabbed and slashed the throat of his ex-girlfriend's mother as he tried to steal an iPod from the victim's City Heights apartment was sentenced today to 20 years to life in state prison.



Jorge Suarez Villalba pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.



Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Fraser called the murder a "vicious and horrific crime.''



Suarez, now 18, apologized in court before he was sentenced.



"I'm looking for a better path in my life,'' the defendant said.



Deputy District Attorney Anthony Campagna said Suarez had recently broken up with a 16-year-old girl and went to her Highland Avenue apartment on July 7, 2015, to steal the girl's iPod, which she was using to send photos that upset him.



While in the apartment, the girl's mother, 45-year-old Alfa Castillo, arrived and started to come in, but Suarez scared her away, the prosecutor said.



Castillo ran and Suarez ran after her, ultimately stabbing her several times, Campagna said.



Suarez began to flee, but noticed a neighbor calling for help and proceeded to stab her in the head and arm.



The defendant then went back to Castillo and slashed her throat, the prosecutor said.



Castillo was taken to a hospital where she died the next day.