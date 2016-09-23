Substitute teacher gets year for sex with female student

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8/CNS) - A substitute teacher and ROTC instructor at Mar Vista High School who had sex with a 17-year-old female student will spend the next year in jail.

Martin Albert Gallegos, 48, pleaded guilty last month to statutory rape.

He also admitted an allegation that the victim, a senior, was not his spouse and was more than three years younger than him.



The defendant was arrested April 9, one day after a campus police officer got a report about the crime, which occurred about a month earlier, said sheriff's Lt. Dan Brislin.



Gallegos had worked for the Sweetwater Union High School District since last fall, filling in periodically for full-time teachers, according to district spokesman Manny Rubio.

Gallegos was sentenced to 365 days in jail and a three year probation.

