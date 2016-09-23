SD Registrar of Voters: Double-check your registration

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office Friday urged voters to double-check their registration status after some residents got letters claiming the residents aren't registered to vote.

Registration status can be checked on the registrar's website at sdvote.com.

The letters from a nonproft called the Voter Participation Center offer a pre-filled voter registration form that may include incorrect or outdated information, or information for people who don't live at the address.

The letters are causing some confusion because in many instances, the voter is properly registered to vote, according to the registrar's office.

County elections officials said the Voter Participation Center is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

According to the California Secretary of State, the Voter Participation Center sent out over 405,000 letters to San Diego County residents.

"It is important that organizations conducting voter registration drives through the mail ensure that their voter data is up-to-date and accurate," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. "Causing confusion right before an election is wrong."

The Washington, D.C.,-based organization contends on its website that it has helped about 67,000 Californians to register, as of last week.

VPC founder and president Page Gardner said in a statement that the accomplishment is a bigger story than some applications that have gone to incorrect recipients.

"There are more than 8.1 million African Americans, Latinos, millennials and unmarried women in California who are eligible to vote but not currently registered," Gardner said. "That's an alarming number and we are doing something about it, ensuring that our democracy is truly representative."

Registration status can also be checked by calling the registrar's office at (858) 565-5800. The registrar's office also said people can call if they have questions after receiving anything in the mail about registration.