Inta & Knolly still waiting to find a forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two sisters, ages 11 and nine, really cherish their time together. That's because the two girls have had to live apart for the past several years, but Inta and Knolly say they're not giving up hope that there's a forever family out there for them.

Inta, who's only 11, has grown so much since 2013 when I first met her and her sister Knolly. The two were living apart in separate foster homes.

Knolly was born with a genetic disorder that affects her muscles and joints, but she is nimble and swift and in most cases able to get in and out of her wheelchair all by herself.

We caught up with the sisters again in 2014, when Knolly had casts on to help stretch out her joints.

Both sisters are always so positive and simply happy to be together. We learned that when Inta is around Knolly she comes alive and "lights up like a Christmas tree" when she is going to see her sister.

These days Knolly is living in an emergency children's shelter and despite her ability to be mobile and relatively independent, the main challenge is finding a home that can accommodate her wheelchair with a fire exit near her bedroom.

Knolly and Inta says they dream about living together all the time, but while they wait to find a forever family the girls remain optimistic and are embracing life, hoping the road ahead leads them to a loving forever home so they can finally be together.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.



We would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the amusement park, and Photographer Margery Squire for taking the Heart Gallery photos in our story.