Gang members get life in prison in RICO case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two San Diego men were sentenced in federal court Thursday to life in prison for their roles in a slew of gang-related crimes, including a half-dozen murders, a takeover robbery, witness intimidation and sex trafficking of a minor.
A federal jury in March found Jermaine Gerald Cook, 31, and Marcus Anthony Foreman, 28, guilty of conspiracy along with two other co-defendants under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
During a five-week trial, prosecutors set out to demonstrate how Cook, Foreman, Terry Carry Hollins, 33, and Wilbert Ross, 32, worked together to commit a lengthy list of serious offenses.
The jury found that the defendants were participating in a criminal enterprise when:
The defendants were arrested and charged in 2014 as part of an investigation involving 36 other suspects, 34 of whom eventually pleaded guilty to criminal charges. The other two were convicted in separate trials.
Hollins and Ross also have been sentenced to life in prison for their parts in the crimes. Another of their gang cohorts, Cleotha Young, was convicted in June 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, and the lead defendant in the case, Randy Graves, was found guilty by a jury in April of this year and received a life prison term as well.
RICO, a 1970 law initially used to prosecute mobsters and organized crime, increasingly has been an effective tool for prosecuting and dismantling street gangs in recent years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Diego.
