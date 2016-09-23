CBS News 8 Investigation: Major homeless camp in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A major homeless encampment has sprung up in Mission Valley and CBS News 8 investigated who owns the property, where according to neighbors, more than a dozen people have been living for at least a year.

The homeless encampment is located in the canyon above the Mission Valley Café. According to the café workers, the homeless gain access through a torn down fence.

CBS News 8 tracked down the property owner, Ziad Bayasi. Bayasi said he has tried to remedy the problem on his parcel, but he blames the neighboring property owner for not keeping the property fenced off.

The property referenced by Bayasi is owned by a Las Vegas LLC called Silver State Equity. Its managing partner, Dominic Diluigi did not respond to CBS News 8's messages for comment.

City of San Diego officials tried to clean up the area and even tried to do an inspection in July. Because the encampment is located on private property, there was nothing city officials could do.

The City of San Diego told CBS News 8 the Streets Division has been notified of the graffiti problem and the fire department is looking into weed abatement on the parcels.