Miramar Air Show: Air show starts but not without its critics

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - All eyes are on the San Diego sky this weekend as Miramar's Air Show takes flight, but not without controversy.

A group of local veterans wants to see the air show grounded permanently because according to them the show promotes war rather than patriotism.

In 2013, the show was canceled by the federal government one day before it was supposed to start. Even before it was canceled, plans for the 2013 show were scaled back from its usual three-days to two after the Department of Defense decided to pull the Blue Angels from the line-up due to automatic spending cuts known as "sequestration.''

Admission is free, but upgraded seating options can be purchased via Miramar's website or by calling (888) 695-0888.