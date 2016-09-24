Myers, Padres beat struggling Giants 7-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers hit a three-run homer off rookie Albert Suarez in the first inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 7-2 on Friday night, their seventh victory in eight games against the struggling Giants since the All-Star break.

The Giants dropped into the second wild card position, a game behind the New York Mets. San Francisco came into the night six games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Edwin Jackson (5-6) won for just the second time in seven starts, holding the Giants to two runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked five.

Suarez (3-5) fell behind 3-0 before recording an out. Jon Jay hit a leadoff single, rookie Carlos Asuaje doubled for his first big league hit and Myers homered into the party deck just beyond the fence in right-center, his 28th.

Buster Posey pulled the Giants to 3-2 with a two-run double off the wall in left-center with one out in the fifth.

But Giants reliever Matt Reynolds came on to start the bottom of the fifth and allowed four runs without getting an out. He walked in a run and was chased by Alex Dickerson's two-run single to right. George Kontos came on and got the first out before Austin Hedges hit a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2.

Suarez allowed three runs and five hits in four innings, struck out one and walked one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto, who left his start Tuesday night with a strained groin, was scheduled to play catch before the game. His spot in the rotation comes up Sunday. Manager Bruce Bochy said Cueto is questionable to make the start. ... SS Brandon Crawford (dislocated pinky on his glove hand) also was to play catch and if that went well, take some dry swings.

UP NEXT

Giants: On Saturday night, LHP Madison Bumgarner (14-9, 2.57) will try to become the third-youngest pitcher in franchise history to win 100 games. He's 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA in four starts against San Diego this year, but is 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA in his last two starts against the Padres.

Padres: RHP Jarred Cosart (0-4, 5.63) is scheduled to make his ninth start with San Diego.