Man injured by hit-and-run driver in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was lying in the street in University City was run over Saturday morning by a hit-and-run driver, according to police.



The unidentified 63-year-old man was lying in the 9800 block of Genesee Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. when he was run over, Officer Frank Cali said.



The victim was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.



Police had no information on the vehicle that ran over the man, which kept going eastbound on Genesee Avenue, Cali said.