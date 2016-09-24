Man injured by hit-and-run driver in University City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man injured by hit-and-run driver in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was lying in the street in University City was run over Saturday morning by a hit-and-run driver, according to police.
   
The unidentified 63-year-old man was lying in the 9800 block of Genesee Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. when he was run over, Officer Frank Cali said.
   
The victim was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.
   
Police had no information on the vehicle that ran over the man, which kept going eastbound on Genesee Avenue, Cali said.

