Closure lifted for Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health Saturday lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines.



Recent water quality testing conducted by DEH officials confirmed that water quality meets state health standards at these beaches. The affected area includes the beachline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Avenida Lunar in Coronado, health officials said.



The area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.



The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.