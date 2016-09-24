Motorcyclist crashes, dies in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed when he rear-ended a vehicle while attempting to evade police, authorities said Saturday.



Chula Vista Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcyclist, who was seen driving erratically and the wrong way on Hunte Parkway, at 9:40 p.m. Friday.



The man, who officers estimated to be in his 40s, evaded officers and continued west onto Otay Lakes Road at a high rate of speed, police said.



As the motorcycle approached the 125 Freeway overpass, it crashed into the rear of another vehicle in traffic and the man died at the scene, police said.



No other citizens were reported injured.



The westbound Otay Lakes Road at the 125 overpass was closed due to the investigation.