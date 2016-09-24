Hundreds take part in 27th annual Aids Walk and Run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hundreds take part in 27th annual Aids Walk and Run

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of people pounded the pavement in Hillcrest for a good cause.
     
The 27th annual Aids Walk and Run got underway bright and early Saturday morning.
     
CBS News 8's Gene Kang was there hosting.
     
Organizers say the race is a chance to honor those who've lost their battle with the disease and help the San Diegans still fighting.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.