Solarte returns to Padres week after wife's death

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yangervis Solarte has rejoined the San Diego Padres a week after his wife, Yuliett, died due to complications of cancer at age 31.

Manager Andy Green says the third baseman will start Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against San Francisco. Green says "it's good to see" Solarte and that "we're thrilled to have him back."

Solarte says he appreciates the support from the Padres during his ordeal. He says he was surprised to see team officials at services for Yuliett in Miami, and that "my wife would have liked to see that and I think she's happy in the sky, looking down and knowing that happened."

Solarte's three daughters and mother are with him in San Diego.