University of Dakota Investigates Two Separate, Racist Photos Po - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

University of Dakota Investigates Two Separate, Racist Photos Posted Online Within 48-hours

Updated: Sep 25, 2016 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.