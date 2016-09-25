Man dies while hiking Cowles Mountain - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man dies while hiking Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Monday of a 64-year-old man who collapsed and died over the weekend during a hike to the summit of Cowles Mountain.
   
Witnesses reported seeing Andrew Lewis of San Diego fall to the ground while ascending a trail toward the 1,593-foot peak in Mission Trails Regional Park about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.
   
Bystanders performed CPR on Lewis until personnel aboard a rescue helicopter lowered a crew member down to their location, fire department spokesman Lee Swanson said. The paramedic took over the lifesaving efforts, which proved futile. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
   
A cause-of-death ruling was on hold pending completion of postmortem exams.

