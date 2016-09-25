Man struck and killed by train in Del Mar

DEL MAR (CNS) - One man was struck and killed by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in Del Mar, the San Diego Sheriff's Department reported Sunday.



The collision took place at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, on the bluffs, just north of 13th Street, according to Deputy Marcus Levine and Sgt. R. George.



A northbound BNSF train was traveling about 40 miles per hour when the engineer saw three people by the tracks, according to Levine and George. The engineer activated the warning horn and the bright lighting system on the train but the people did not move.



One man was hit by the train and died at the scene, according to Levine and George. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.



The sheriff's transit enforcement unit was investigating the case. Anyone with information about this collision was asked to call them at (858) 565-5200.