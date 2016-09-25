Local voters prepare for presidential debate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Local supporters of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will hold viewing parties in the San Diego area Monday night as the two major-party presidential candidates square off in the first of three nationally televised debates Monday night.

The 90-minute debate from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on multiple television channels. NBC's Lester Holt will be the moderator.



Most of the viewing parties require a reservation, and some might already be booked to capacity, so it's best to call each specific venue ahead of time, or check its website or Facebook page.

- 5:30 p.m., the San Diego County Democratic Party will hold a presidential debate watch party at its coordinated campaign office, 8334 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Contact: Francine Busby, event, (858) 277-3367.

- 5:30 p.m., Log Cabin Republicans will hold a debate watching party at Uptown Tavern 1236 University Ave. near Hillcrest.



- 5:30 p.m., San Diego State University is hosting a viewing party in the theater at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. Students will not only be able to watch the candidates square off, but will also have an opportunity to register to vote at the event. Media are invited to attend.



- 5:45 p.m., San Diego City College Political Science and Associated Students Government present Presidential Debate Viewing & Discussion at San Diego City College, room MS- 162, on the corner of 16th & C Streets.



- 6 p.m., University of San Diego watch party. Hahn University Center, Frank's Lounge. 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego. Contact: Casey Dominguez, (619) 260-4600.



- 2:00 p.m. happy hour all day and viewing party at Urban MO's, 308 University Ave. in Hillcrest. Contact: (619) 491-0400.



There are also two debate events at private homes in San Diego that can be found on the Hillary Clinton website under the search engine. They are fund raisers that require registration and a donation to the campaign.



The Trump campaign site did not have a mechanism for searching for local watching parties in the San Diego area, and there was nothing on the San Diego County Republican Party's web site or Facebook page indicating a it was hosting a watch party.