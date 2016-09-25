38th anniversary of PSA crash in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - It was a somber gathering Sunday in North Park to mark one of the nation's worst air disasters.

Thirty eight years ago, PSA flight 182 collided with a small plane and plummeted to the ground, taking out almost an entire North Park neighborhood. On Sunday, relatives gathered at the site to pay tribute to the victims.

They included one woman whose brother got the last seat on the ill-fated flight.

The group hopes to put up a permanent memorial within the next two years.