Rookie Margot has 3 hits, Padres beat Giants 4-3

San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot hits a triple against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

San Francisco Giants shortstop Ehire Adrianza, center, catches the ball as San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot hits a triple, with home plate umpire Clint Fagan, left, ready to make the call, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday,

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, left, can't catch the throw from the catcher, as San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, right, steals second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallar

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Manuel Margot tripled in the seventh inning and scored the go-ahead run on Wil Myers' single as the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 4-3 to drop the Giants a game behind the New York Mets in the NL wild-card race.

The Mets beat Philadelphia 17-0. St. Louis began the day a half-game behind the Mets and Giants.

A few minutes before this game ended, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Colorado in 10 innings to win the NL West title. The Dodgers came into Sunday seven games ahead of the Giants.

Margot, called up Wednesday from Pacific Coast League champion El Paso, tripled to right center off Cory Gearrin (3-2) with one out in the seventh and scored on Myers' single.

Margot doubled in the first and hit an RBI single in the second, both off rookie Ty Blach, who was making his first big league start, in place of the injured Johnny Cueto.

Brandon Morrow (1-0) got two outs for the victory. Brad Hand got the last five outs for his first save.

San Francisco took a 3-1 lead in the third off lefty Clayton Richard. Buster Posey hit a two-run single and an RBI groundout by Kelby Tomlinson.

One run was unearned due to catcher Austin Hedges throwing the ball away trying to get Trevor Brown at second base on Blach's bunt. The bunt went only a few inches in front of home plate and Blach had a hard time getting out of Hedges' way.

It took a moment for Hedges to get the ball and he rushed his throw. Padres manager Andy Green came out to argue, to no avail.

San Diego tied it on Adam Rosales' home run with two outs in the third inning off Blach and Yangervis Solarte's RBI single in the fifth off George Kontos.

The Padres had taken a 1-0 lead when Margot singled in Hedges in the second.

Blach pitched three innings, allowing two runs and four hits, striking out three and walking three.

Richard went six, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits. He walked three and struck out one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford returned to the starting lineup for the first time since dislocating the pinky on his glove hand on Tuesday night. ... Manager Bruce Bochy said he hopes Cueto (groin) can start Thursday night. ... 3B Eduardo Nunez left after spraining his right hamstring stealing second base in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Giants: After a day off, San Francisco opens its final homestand of the season with three games against Colorado starting Tuesday night. LHP Matt Moore (11-12, 4.34) is scheduled to oppose RHP German Marquez (1-0, 3.48).

Padres: The team is off Monday before finishing its home schedule with three against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Tuesday night, when RHP Paul Clemens (3-5, 4.48) is scheduled to start for San Diego. Tuesday's night game.